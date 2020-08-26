Rebecca White, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca White of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, who went to be with the lord on Friday, August 16, 2020.

She was born May 24, 1952 in Youngstown a daughter of Leroy and Lily Mae Tomlin White.

She was a devoted church member of First Baptist Church Port Tampa, where she was at a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. She was also a former member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown.

She was employed at Covington where she worked for several years retiring in 2011 and from Bryson Manor.

She leaves to cherish our memories her son; Anthony (Shawntay) White; her siblings, Odessa (Samuel) Livas, James White and Curtis (Clematis) White; her God Daughter, Joleayah Scrutchen; one sister in law, Loretta White; her best friends, Wanda McKinney and David and Carolyn Shives and Lisa Winkelpecko and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers Clarence, Samuel and Leroy White Jr. and the love of her life Mr. Thomas Jordan.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

