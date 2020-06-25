Rebecca Walker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Walker 66, of Youngstown Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Rebecca Walker was born December 17, 1953 a daughter of James E. Walker, Sr. and Ida Mae Phillips.

She attended the South High School of Youngstown, Ohio and received her state tested nursing license from AustinWoods Nursing Home.

Over the course of her career she worked in rehabilitation and recovery at the Donofrio Home and the Women’s Center of Youngstown, Ohio. She moved to Columbus, Ohio in 2003 and was a member of My Father’s House Ministries in Columbus, Ohio. She also worked for Echo Manor Nursing Home for 17 years, where she retired from in May 2020.

Rebecca loved being with her family and friends especially during the holidays. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving where she enjoyed cooking and celebrating with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to music, those who knew her always saw her with a big smile and generous heart. She was a helper and steward of her community where she lived.

Left to cherish her memories are a stepmother, Mrs. Juanita Walker of Youngstown, Ohio; two sons, Mr. Dwayne A. Watson (Tonya) of Youngstown, Ohio and Mr. Randall Scott (Shelia) of Boston, Massachusetts; three daughters, Ms. Nina Walker, Mrs. Donna Wilson (David) and Ms. Elizabeth Scott, all of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Mr. Ralph Stoddard of Campbell, Ohio; two sisters, Ms. Dorita Walker and Ms. Gloria Beachum, all of Youngstown, Ohio; a dear friend, Mr. Bobby Dowd of Columbus, Ohio; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Randall Scott, Sr.; a brother, James E. Walker, Jr. and a sister, Janice L. Walker.

Viewing will be held 11:00 – 11:30 a.m Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Aveune, Youngstown, Ohio, where a funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Social distancing will be upheld sitting will be limited and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

