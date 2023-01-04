YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond Rivera, Jr., 41 of Youngstown, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Raymond was born on November 1, 1981. He was a child of Ramon Rivera, Sr. and Irasema Martinez Rivera.

He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and later began his career and carpeting.

Raymond was a very loving and passionate person and it spilled into everything he cherished and loved. He loved his family and always had a smile on his face. He just wanted to be happy. He enjoyed working out, loved nature and was a vivid game guru. He put 100% of himself into his job. He loved fixing everything.

He leave to cherish his son, Zion; his sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins

He is preceded in death by his father; his grandparents; his son, Raymond, Jr. and his two uncles, Felix and Renaldo Rivera.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

