YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L Lockhart Burney, 65, Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, October 23, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus.

Raymond Leon Lockhart Burney affectionately called “Ray” was born August 28, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Beatrice Burney.

Ray attended East High School in Youngstown where he played basketball. He then attended St. Mary High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

After graduating from St. Mary he then joined the U.S. Army and served for ten years.

He liked to play basketball, chess, hang out with family and friends and watch his favorite team, the Cleveland Browns football team.

Raymond leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 26 years, Raya Denise Parr Burney; his daughter, Ra’Mishia O. A. Burney; his stepchildren, Danielle Sherese and Charles Michael; grandchildren, Nehemiah, D’Marion, Trey and Charlie; siblings, Louise (Wayne) Pate and Rochelle Burney-Bridges; a nephew, Jason Pate and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a daughter, Nakkia Calhoun.

Funeral service will be Friday, November 3, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., prior to the service. Please remember to wear a mask when entering the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.