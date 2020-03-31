Raymond D. Murray, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond D. Murray 32, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday evening, March 26, 2020 surrounded by his family after a seven-year battle with cancer.

Mr. Murray was born January 1, 1988 in Youngstown a son of William Vincent and Sonya Weaver Murray.

Raymond attended Campbell and Youngstown City Schools.

He held several jobs in the Youngstown Boardman area.

He was a lover of sports and could debate with the best (Kobe Bryant was his guy). Raymond’s biggest passion was his love for music, he became a certified recording sound engineer through the Madusa School of Music.

Raymond was loved and will be by many beside his parents he leaves two brothers, Eric Weaver and William “Billy” Murray; his sister, Yasuko Murray; his son, Ray D. Murray JR.;a life long friend, Brian Acierno and also his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of cousins and other close friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie Murray and Blanche Murray Hines and Franklin Weaver, Sr. and two uncles, Henry Gaylord and Audie Delmar Murray.

Private services were held for immediate family only.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.

