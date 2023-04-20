YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ray’Mon Charzell Sims, 22 of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.

Mr. Sims as known as “Ray Sims” was born January 6, 2001 the first child of Charese A. Sims.

Ray graduated from East High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He enjoyed listening to music, shopping, traveling, fine dining and playing basketball and football. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Charese Sims; his siblings, Ravyn T. Sims, Taylor P. Harris, Malik Benson, Andrae Foster, Thomas, Maurice and Vincent Steele; his grandparents, Charles and Tanya Mims; his aunts and uncle, Davina Mims, Penny Benson and Charles Mims, Jr.; his Godson, Shai Carrington Ray Robinson and Jacob Moore, Jr.; his favorite cousin, Camryn Robinson and host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia A. Sims; his grandfathers, Douglas, Sims and Edward Bonds; his brother, Jacob Moore and his aunt, Charnell Mims.

Visitation will be 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 11:30 a.m.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.