YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ray F. Johnson Sr. 85, departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Johnson was born June 17, 1936 in Little Rock Arkansas, the son of Roberta Powell and Clarence Johnson.

Ray attended school and came to Ohio in the early 50s. He worked for the city of Youngstown with the Street Department and member of Temsrers #377. He retired with the city of Youngstown having over 32 years and many tireless fights for what he felt was right.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State buckeyes fan. His favorite hobby was working in his yard and baking homemade cakes.

He leaves behind a daughter, Taunya (Frederick) Harvey; two grandsons, Frederick Harvey II. and Tyler Harvey; his sister, Mary Davis and many nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife Thelma Johnson; two sons, Rayfiled Johnson and Rodney Johnson; three sisters, Vera Johnson, Bea Price and Versie Rollins.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday , May 20, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home (511 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown); friends and relatives may attend a visitation and viewing from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. just before the service starts that day.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home and practice social distancing.

