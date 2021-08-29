Rasool Shakoor, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rasool Shakoor, 61, of Austintown, departed this life on Monday, August 23, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Shakoor was born September 21, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of Akmal and Lateefah Hardee Shakoor.

While attending North High, he was a member of the debate team. He graduated from North High School in 1977, attended E.T.I. Technical Institute, and after graduation, he was employed by Ohio Edison for many years. He retired from Windstream Communication as a Coordinator Engineering. At the time of his death, he was working part-time at Amazon Warehouse.

He was an avid Vikings fan and auto racing fan.

He leaves three sisters, Marayamah Hassan of Coitsville, Khaleedah Kopinetz of Youngstown and Lateefah Shakoor-McGruder of Hephzibah, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ibu Akmal and Daleel and one sister, Hameedah Shakoor.

Arrangements are being handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rasool Shakoor, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.