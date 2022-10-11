YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy G. “Face” Johnson 48 Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Youngstown campus.



Randy was born on September 5, 1974 in Youngstown, a son of Larry Knight and Gwendolyn Johnson.

He attended and graduated from The Rayen High School.

Randy was full of life. He loved his family and loved being around them along with his friends. Randy was known to be full of jokes and laughter.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his father; Larry (Virja) Knight, his children; Kemontey Blair, Tyree, Tyrell, Trinity, Anya, Isiah, and La’Niyah Johnson, four grandchildren; Tyree, Jr., Tyrell, Jr., Amir Johnson and Kehlani Aguirre, two sisters; Ameka Walker and Patreaka Knight, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother, grandmother; Idela Parker, grandfather; Ozell Johnson, great-grandmother; “Mother” Wilkie, two aunts and two uncles.



Funeral service will be Friday, October 14, 2022 at 2 pm at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



