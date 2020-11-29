Randall Richardson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Randall “Randy” Richardson, 56, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Richardson also know as Randy was born March 18, 1964 in Youngstown, a son to Ollie, Sr. and the late Virginia Ervin Richardson.

Randy was a 1983 graduate from The Rayen High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, he worked at the Salvation Army for many years and currently was working at the Covelli Centre.

He was a professional boxer and Golden Glove Champion, on October 21, 2016 he was inducted into the Ebony Sports Museum of Hall of Fame.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his father; his children, Latoya Richardson, Rachelle Richardson and Brittney Richardson; his siblings, Sharon Kay Muldrow, Gloria (Dave) Blackmon, Claudette (Lucius) Richardson Clinkscales, Valerie (Ricky) Fleetion, Rosalind Ratliff, Diane Hall, Lugean (Frank) Henderson, Gregory Richardson and Quincy Jones, Sr.; eight grandchildren; his special friend, Rhonda Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his mother; three brothers, Freddie Hamilton, Chester Richardson and Ollie “Chubby” Richardson, Jr.; his grandparents, Minnie Anderson, Julia Benjamin, Percy Lett, Sr. and Marion Anderson.

A viewing will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church.

A private funeral service will follow for immediately family only on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the church.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family during this difficult time.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.