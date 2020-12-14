Ralph Henry Cameron, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Henry Cameron, Jr., 82, departed this life on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

He was born on February 22. 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Ralph Henry Cameron, Sr. and Mary Williams Cameron.

He graduated from South High School in 1956 and entered into the family business, O.W. Cameron & Sons Moving, Transfer and Storage Company, Inc.

He became an independent owner and operator, contracted by Carney-MC Nicholas United Van Lines, Mzarek United Van Lines and Werner Enterprises, from which he retired in 2000, after driving trucks for 44 years.

He received many awards and acknowledgments including The Million Mile Safety Award, from Werner Enterprises.

He could drive anywhere in the USA on the interstate highways or freeways without looking at a map.

He married Marva Louise Wilson in 1956.

He was a member of Third Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memories, five children, Vincent (Henrietta) Cameron, Catherine Cameron Richardson, Andre Maurice Cameron, Denise Cameron and Roxann Preston (a niece loved like a daughter); a close granddaughter, Ausanae, who played a special role in his life; stepson, Orlando Jones; second wife, Lillian Cameron; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, LaRita Cameron Jackson of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by parents, Ralph, Sr. and Mary Cameron; first wife, Marva Wilson Cameron; a daughter, Diane Cameron Woods; two sisters, Delores Anderson Glenn and Alma Jean Cameron; a great-nephews, Zaire Ali; a nephew, Randy Anderson; a great nephew, Tremayne Jackson; more great-nieces and nephews including, Brook Shantell Darcil Hamlet, Jalen Shaquille, A’Son Shakeith Lakim Eliam, Tre’Von Dante Eliam and Princess Raquel Anderson; Uncle, James (Jack) Williams; aunt, Beatrice Johnson; aunt, Wilma Cameron and uncle, Vincent Cameron.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday , December 16, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A private funeral service will follow for immediate family.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building, rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.