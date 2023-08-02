YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. DuBose, 53, transitioned from labor to his reward on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Quincy was born June 8. 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Mossco and Carole G. Agee DuBose.

He was a graduate of Ursuline High School where he was an outstanding member of the Varsity Basketball Team. While attending YSU, Quincy was employed at CCA as a probation counselor which led him to become an Ohio State Correction Officer at the Lorain and Trumbull facilities.

Upon leaving the State Correction system, he served as a security guard for the Huntington Bank branches in Warren and Youngstown, Ohio. In 2010, he was employed by General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio until 2017 when he joined Valleric Steel. Quincy was employed until illness forced him to retire in 2019.

Quincy was an avid sports enthusiast who loved basketball and football, but he was a diehard fan of the Washington Red Skins (Commanders). He enjoyed music of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, attending concerts, going to movies, and watching vintage TV shows.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, sons Jordan (Lea) and Jairus of Youngstown, brother Troy DuBose of Las Vegas, nephew Justin Lampley of Youngstown, two uncles Leonard Agee of Youngstown, Arosco(Mary Esther)

DuBois of Solon, Ohio, five aunts Dimple Owens, Venessa Naze, Martha DuBois of Youngstown, Elizabeth Clayton of Plymouth, Michigan, Queen DuBois of Columbus, Ohio and a host of cousins.

Quincy was preceded in death by his wife Jessica Lampley, grandparents Elijah and Elnora DuBois, George and Evelyn Agee, aunt Gloria Adams, four uncles, Elijah DuBois, Jr. George Agee, Jr, Ortha Naze, Henry Clayton, cousins Norman Adams, Carl Lee Murray, Sonja Adams, Tony G. Brown, Jr., father in law, Jessie Lampley, Jr., and sister in law, Jennifer Lampley.

Funeral service will be Friday, August 4, 2023 at Third Baptist Church at 12 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Friday at the church.

FD Mason Memorial funeral home was given the honor to serve the family during this bereavement hour.