Purvis Terrell, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Greater Friendship Baptist Church for Mr. Purvis Terrell. Sr., 88, Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Southern Care Hospice.

Mr. Terrell was born November 6, 1931, in Cuba, Alabama, a son of Jimmy and Arcola Shack Terrell.

He was a bricklayer, in Lodge #8.

He was a former member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, current member of World Fellowship Interdenominational Church, it’s Deacon, Trustee and Sunday School Superintendent.

Purvis loved watching cowboy movies, building things, gardening and listening to gospel music.

He leaves his children, Mary (David) Coleman, Barbara (Craig) Mines, Renee (James) Diehl, Linda, Don, Larry (Paula), Sheila, Randolph (Margarie), Eric and Purvis (Jamesa) Terrell, Jr.; siblings, Billie Porter, Kate Ward and Robert Terrell; 38 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Eartha Artis; stepmother, Lula Mae Terrell; his stepfather, Tom Porter; his children, Darly Terrell; his siblings, Andrew and Willie Terrell and Robert Finch; grandchildren, Tekilum and Eric Terrell, Jr., Melinda Wallace and Isaia “Zeke” Thomas; nephews, Kenny Terrell and Dexter Porter and a daughter-in-law, Ellen Porter.

Friends may call on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at World Fellowship Interdenominational Church and again at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.