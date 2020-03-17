Phyllis Marie Daniels-Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Marie Daniels-Miller, 56, of 738 Southern Boulevard, Warren, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 10, 2020 following complications from a brief illness and a broken heart.

Phyllis was born November 17, 1963 in Warren, the daughter of Nathaniel Daniels Sr (Jeanette) and Bessie Mae Dorsey.

She was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Phyllis was a homemaker and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She leaves to mourn her children; Norman (Ramona) Miller, Marchell (George) Miller both of Warren, and granddaughter whom she reared Quan’nita Pruitt, brothers; Nathaniel (Aja) Daniels III., Aven (Linda) Dorsey, Ira Dorsey of Warren, sisters; Vera and Brenda Daniels and Sue Mitchell of Warren, Jessie Richardson of Lafayette, Louisiana and Tia Johnson of Columbus Ohio, loving grandmother of 32+ and great-grandmother of six and a fiance Mr. James Earnest.



Phyllis was proceeded in death by her parents, children; Kevin Maurice Daniels Sr. and daughter Ka’Nita Marie Daniels, husband; Micheal Miller, brothers; Roshell J. Daniels and Anthony Dorsey, sister; Denise Evans, grandmothers; Gertrude Daniels and Nellie Pearl Dorsey and a grandchild Mar’Jay Kirksey.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the 2nd Baptist Church in Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc