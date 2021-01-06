Phyllis J. Harrison, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Phyllis J. Harrison 66, of Youngstown departed this life on January 1, 2021 at her residence.

Ms. Harrison was born June 9, 1954 in Youngstown a daughter of Lawrence and Barbara Williams.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, watching football, was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, enjoyed bingo and most of all spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Daryle L. (Shelia) Harrison, Angel L. (Wanza) McCaskill; her siblings, Patricia Dixon, Teri Morris, David A. Williams and Diane Williams. ; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her children’s father, Gary K. Harrison; her sister -in-laws and brother -in-law, Brenda Harrison, Wacus Harrison, Joan Harrison (Craig), Cyril Harrison and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandma, Blanche (Granny), her brothers, Larry (Kenny) Williams, Larry (Tennie Winnie) Williams, a significant other, Ronnie (Re-Run) Owens Sr.

There will be a walk-through visitation on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult.