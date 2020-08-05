Peggie Ann Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggie Ann (Daniels) Jackson, 72, departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020 where she joined her husband.

She was born August 1, 1947 to Clarence and Edeva L. Floyd Daniels.

She was a graduate of East High School and retired from Jameson Memorial Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church where she was an usher.

Peggie was an avid and loyal Cleveland Browns fan. She enjoyed traveling and golf. She also loved gardening and her flowers. She will be remembered for her cooking and baking.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Wade (Shonna) Daniels; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and her siblings, Vernice Davis, Rosie Adkins, Curtis ( Ruby) Daniels and Rev. (Brenda) Rozier

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilbur Jackson; her children, Monica and Wilbur (Ricky) Jackson; her granddaughter, Shanelle Jackson and her siblings, Mary Daniels, Theresa Thomas, David (Chuckie), Eddie and Billy Daniels.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

More stories from WKBN.com: