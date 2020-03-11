Pearley M. Sutton Tucker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 16, 2020, at Bible Land COGIC, 3767 Jacobs Road for Mother Pearley M. Sutton Tucker, 92, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, February 29, 2020,



Mrs. Tucker was born April 29, 1927 in St. Matthews, South Carolina, the first born to Jasper and Ruth Murphy Sutton.

She lived in White Plains, New York with her aunt, Pearl O’Bryant and there she married her husband, Wilbe Tucker. Through that union Beverly Tucker Hill and Joyce Tucker Brown were born.

She later moved to Youngstown in 1956 and worked for over 25 years for the Youngstown Hospital Association (Forum Health), retiring in 1992.

Mother Tucker was a dedicated member of Ebenezer COGIC, where she served on the Mother’s Board, Hospitality and Culinary Departments, sang with the Kirkland Harmonettes and was President of the Floral and Altar Guild Committee. She later joined Bible Land COGIC under the pastoral leadership of Elder Eddie Jackson, Jr. in 2019.

She enjoyed reciting inspirational poems and was an avid gardener.

She leaves her daughters; three grandchildren, Clifford E Hill, LaKeisha and Louis Brown; a great-grandson, Christian E. Phillips and a sister, Katherine Brown.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Gladys Brown and Annie Ruth Sutton; a brother and sister-in-law, John E. and Elnora Sutton; a uncle, Willie Murphy and an aunt, Angie Murphy.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Monday, March 16 at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.