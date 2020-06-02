Pearlene “Pearl” West, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Pearlene “Pearl” West was born Sept. 26, 1950 the daughter of Irene Rue.

Ms. West transitioned from this life to her heavenly home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown after a 25 year battle with Cancer.

She was a 1968 graduate of South High School.

She loved to bake for family and friends and was a avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

She leaves to cherish her memories her companion of over 30 years, John “Billy” Cross; her children, Anthony West and Tina West; her nephews, Raymond (Angel) Rice; 13 grandchildren; 19 great- grandchildren and a host of aunts, cousins who she loves dearly.

She was a wonderful person and will be missed by everyone who she know her.

Ms. West was greeted at the heavens gates by her mother; her sister, Ethelrene Rue; her daughter, Andrea West and a niece, Pamela West and her ex-husband Joseph West.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing will be held Friday morning, June 5, 2020.

Interment will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

