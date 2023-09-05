YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Potter 100, transitioned to eternal peace, Sunday, August 27, 2023. At The Addison of Cornersburg under the comforting care of Patriot Hospice at Home.

Pauline was born August 5, 1923 to Raymond and Mary Petrie in Armstrong, Pennsylvania.

After attending school in Ford City Pennsylvania, She met and married the love of her life, James A. Potter From this union two sons was born.

She was content at being a wife and stay at home Mom until she decided to join the work force. She worked at General Motors for 18 years, in the Hard Trim Department, retiring February 1988.

Pauline was an avid bowler and bowled in several local leagues. Her favorite league was F.D. Mason’s Friday Night Bowling, at Holiday Bowl. She also enjoyed shopping. Shopping at the mall was her every day routine. Before his passing, her husband (JP) would take her to the mall to shop every day.. She also liked traveling, sewing, playing UNO, gardening and cooking. She was famous for her candied yam casserole, which she brought to every family gathering.

After an unfortunate accident at home, Pauline went to live at assisted Living. There she met many new friends. Pauline, Olga, and Margie Tomo was always together doing crafts, exercise and Bingo games Marge’s, daughter, Susan Perkins, still plays a bingo card for Pauline.

Pauline will be sadly missed by her son, James R. Potter; nephew, Raymond M Brown, of Youngstown; sisters-in-law, Nancy Potter, care giver, of Youngstown, Christine Johnson of Chicago, Illinois and Gloria Tyler of Columbus, Ohio and host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James A Potter; son, Alvin, Potter; sister, Florine Petrie and brothers, Walter Petrie and Douglas Petrie.

Pauline’s family would like to thank the staff at the Addison of Cornersberg (Canfield Place) and a special thanks to Candice, Amanda and Chaplain Matt of Patriot Hospice at Home for their exceptional care and compassion rendered to Pauline during her transition.

To honor the family wishes, there will be no funeral service. We invite you to please privately celebrate Pauline’s memory in your own ways. We know that she will be with us all in spirit. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

