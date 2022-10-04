YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Fleming, 97 of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, September 22, 2022 peacefully at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.



Ms. Fleming was born August 30, 1925 in Sparta, Georgia, a daughter of Ike and Ethel Fleming.

She was a retired nurse working out of Queens, New York.

She loved traveling and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Oscar B. Ellis, Maddie and Ethel Fleming.



Memorial service will be Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building. We were given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

