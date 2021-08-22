Paula R. Johnson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paula R. Johnson, 50, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, departed this life on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at her residence.

Paula Johnson was born August 15, 1971 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Paul R. Johnson and Mary L. Jones.

She was a waitress at Denny’s Restaurant and she had an awesome personality making you feel well-loved and welcomed.

She leaves to mourn her passing three children, Jamesa Crum, Ja’Mira Crum and James Crum; three grandchildren and one unborn; 25 brothers and sisters; uncles; aunts; her best friend and companion, James Crum and a host of other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents and two sisters.

There will be a viewing only on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building. Thank you in advance.

