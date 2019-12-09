Patrick Bell, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Patrick Bell, Jr., 72, Youngstown, who departed this life, Thursday, December 5, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.



Mr. Bell was born January 10, 1947, in Camden, South Carolina, a son of Patrick and Loretta Fletcher Bell, Sr.

He was a self employed upholsterer and a Navy veteran, enjoyed art (landscaping), avid fan of the New Orleans Saints and loved to roller skate.

He leaves his only daughter, Hannah Bell; siblings, Lois Queener, Gladys (Maurice) Taltoan and Linda (Edward) Dixson-Bunkley; a stepbrother, Rollin Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and including a niece, Cherise McCullough and a nephew, Sean Queener whom he reared.



He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Rollin Harris, Sr.; stepdaughter, Tamisha Harris and a brother-in-law, John Queener.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13 at the funeral home prior to the service.

