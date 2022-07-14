YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Patricia Bryant Youngstown, 75, departed this earthly life, Sunday, July 10, 2022.



Mrs. Patricia Bryant was born in Youngstown, Ohio, January 13, 1947, daughter of Douglas Scrutchen, Sr. and Clara Stewart.



Patricia joined Clyde J. Bryant in marital bliss on May 14, 1965.

She spent her career working in the Youngstown City School System before retiring in 2005.



She leaves to cherish her memory her children, David L. (Cynthia) Bryant and Clarissa L. Bryant; her grandchildren, Shardae, Patricia, Derrick, Jr., Ashley, Justin, Sr., Shayna and Kaylin; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma Jean of Seattle, Washington and a host of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a son, Derrick, Sr. and her siblings, Douglas, Jr., LaVerne Brown, Ethel McCrary and John, Sr.



There will be a Viewing Only on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



Please be mindful of Covid protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

