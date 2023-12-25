YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Smith, 88, Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, December 18, 2023, in Laurels of Walden Park in Columbus, Ohio.

Pat was born May 10, 1935, in Youngstown a daughter of Benjamin F. Smith Sr., and the former Vera Chellis.

She attended South High School and later became an elevator operator at Hotel Ohio.

After being unable to work due to an injury she became active in many community organizations and clubs, especially the South High Booster Club. She loved and supported all South High sports, however, the football, basketball, baseball, and cheerleading squads were her favorites.

Patricia also enjoyed baking, cooking, bingo, traveling, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son Iben “Chip’ (Shelley) Smith of Columbus, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Reathea Malone of Silver Spring, Maryland; her grandchildren, Lynette Smith of Goshen, Ohio, and Darnell Smith of Columbus; many nieces, nephews, and cousins of the Douglas, Smith, and Shakoor families and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Douglas; her brother, Benjamin F. Smith Jr.; and her son (Daryl) Azeem B. Shakoor.

Funeral service will be Thursday, December 28, 2023, at noon at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Please continue to keep the Smith Family in your daily prayers.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 26 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.