YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pastor Wilbur Herbert Young, 68, of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Pastor Young was born April 17, 1953, in Hinsdale, Illinois, a son of Wilbur and Clora Ann Dumas Young.

Pastor Young is a graduate of Oakwood College, where he studied sociology. While there, he was a well-loved photographer who captured life on the campus with his skilled camera work.

During his adult years in the Chicago area, he volunteered countless hours as a part of the Lake Region Conference prison ministry program. He also led Bible studies for young people, fostered multiple children and generally spread goodwill wherever he found himself.

Wilbur had many interests and talents and was well-known for his skills with computers. A creative entrepreneur, he ran multiple businesses before spending his final years doing what he loved most – pastoring the Lord’s flock.

At the time of his passing, he was the pastor of the Alpha and Omega Seventh Day Adventist Church in Warren, Ohio.

He had a great life, filled with adventure and love. Let us remember him fondly and continue to be inspired by his ministry.

Pastor Wilbur Herbert Young dedicated his life to helping people and spreading the gospel.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, (Emogene); two daughters, D’Jahna and Jorhena; four grandchildren, Shaima, Juelz, Isla and Ferah; three sisters, Judith Ann, Deborah (his twin) and Hadassah; one niece, Hadassah and three great-nephews, Henry, Aaron, and Jezreel.

He was preceded in rest by his father, Wilbur and mother, Clora.

A funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Temple Emmanuel SDA Church with a visitation with the family from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Please follow CDC guidelines (six-foot rule) of social distancing, wearing your mask over your mouth nose will be required and seating will be limited.

