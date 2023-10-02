YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Pamela Huff, 64, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal life on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at her home.

Ms. Huff affectionately known as Teeny was born July 20, 1959, to Richard and Alice Fowler Huff.

She was a 1979 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University where she majored in business.

She was employed with Goodwill Industries as a receptionist.

She loved to shop, go sightseeing and spend time with her family and friends. Pamela enjoyed the time she spent with her friends as a member of MyCap and the Youngstown Symphony.

She is survived by her beloved son Kevin Lamont Huff of Charlotte, North Carolina. Her siblings Rosetta (Henry) of Atlanta, Georgia, Karen of Youngstown. Alicia of Lexington Park, Maryland, Richard (Kristen) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland and Gregory (Allison) of Warrensville Heights, Ohio. Pamela also leaves behind two aunts, Aaisha Hakim of Cleveland, Ohio and Lois E. Thornton of Youngstown. Pamela cherished her nieces and nephews; Febbie, Carla, Marisa, Adrianne, Gregory, Jr., Errin, Jon-Erik, Lance, Jr., Kalyn, Robert (BA), Leslie and Kalle. Pamela will be lovingly remembered by all who had the opportunity to meet and spend time with her.

She was preceded in death by her identical twin sister Tamala, her brother Lance R. Huff and her parents.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon with visitation one hour before.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

