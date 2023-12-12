CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Goins, 67, of Campbell, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Pamela was born October 22, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Antoinette Goins and Alonzo Turner.

She was a 1975 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, where she excelled in basketball. She was a graduate of ITT Technical Institute where she majored in electrical engineering.

For many years, Pamela worked at Time Warner Cable and Network Connectors and recently was employed at Anthem Blue Cross.

She was a quiet, but kind woman that always helped anyone in need. She loved spending time with her grandkids, reading comic books, playing bingo and cards.

Pamela leaves the following to cherish her memories, her daughters, Gretchen Sferra, Brandeis Goins and Brooklyn Goins Logan and a son, Ethan Goins, all of Campbell; brothers, Alan (Clara) Goins and David Wheeler, both of Youngstown and a sister, Celeste Curry of Youngstown. She also leaves her beloved grandkids, Quentin, Sebastian, Symone, Noah (Gus) and Grey.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Rodney Logan.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, December 14, 2023 at F.D. Mason Funeral Home, 511 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, with Apostle Michael Scott officiating. Relatives and friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.