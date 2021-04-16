Otis Daniel “OD” Black, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Otis Daniel “OD” Black 74, Liberty Township was born on April 17, 1946, in Rule, Texas, to the late Jessie and Frankie Thomas Black.

He accepted Christ at an early age. He was a member of The Church Without Walls while in Houston, Texas and then moved his membership to Third Baptist Church, in Youngstown, Ohio.



On Saturday, April 10, 2021, Otis was called home to be with the Lord.

Otis and his wife had relocated from Houston, Texas, back to Youngstown, Ohio. Otis was an owner/operator of a Trucking Company in the Houston area. He traveled all over, hauling various chemicals as well as dry goods. Otis never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face. Otis was a graduate of Carver High School class of 1964, located in Amarillo, Texas.



To cherish his memories, Otis is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” Wilson Black, whom he married on February 14, 1981 of Youngstown, Ohio; children, Otis, Jr. (Jennifer) and Rodney (Katie); grandchildren, all of Muskegon, Michigan; a brother, Henry C. “HC”, Sr. of Greenville, Texas; a sister, Evelyn (Black) Lee of Farrell, Pennsylvania; nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins and a host of friends.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Elvia “Isaac” and James “Butch” Black and sisters, Willie “B” Smith, Jessie “Merle” Williams, Gloria “Jean” Butler and Barbara Davis.



Funeral will be on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.



Due to the current pandemic please follow the CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) for social distancing and wearing your mask that covers your mouth and nose. Please do not linger so that the private family funeral service will start promptly at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.