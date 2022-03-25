YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Oshai Lamont Craft was born to the late Charlene Craft and the late Richard Black on April 21, 1993. He departed this life on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Oshai attended the Uplc school.

Oshai loved spending time with family and friends and having a good time. He especially loved spending time with his kids. He enjoyed fishing, camping, family gatherings, sports and listening to music.

Oshai leaves to mourn his passing his seven children to whom he loved dearly, Shawn Ford, Orlando Craft, Na’Vontai Craft, King Craft, Oshai Craft, Jr., Aurora Craft and Dion Craft, all of Youngstown. He also left special cousins that were more like siblings to him, La’Nazia and Le’Aazia Craft Dawaylon Wilkerson. He also leaves a special aunt, Candace Brabant and grandmother, Diane Craft and a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandfather, Edward Craft; grandmother, Sandy Craft and an uncle, Edward Lamont Craft.

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. today at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. today at the funeral home.



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 27 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.