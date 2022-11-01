YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orlando “King Soto” Cepada Soto, Sr., 38, Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his residence.



Mr. Soto, Sr., was born on June 23, 1984 in Youngstown a son of Allan Dwight Lee, Sr. and Wilma Soto.

Orlando worked delightedly for Gen Mobile and was a member of 5th Avenue Community Church.

Orlando loved the game of chess. He also loved fishing, swimming, dancing, listening to reggaeton, bachata and gospel music. He enjoyed watching football as he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.



He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Olympia Phifer; his children, Orlando C. Soto, Jr., Mya Phifer, Imani and Dallas Soto; his sisters, Delvina Soto, Alana Pinkard and Amanda M. Hooks; his brother, Allan D. Lee, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.



Upon his heavenly transition he was greeted by his parents; his daughter, Ivionna J. Soto; siblings, Alfredo Lee Soto, Sr. and Alicia A. Fussell and grandparents, Robert and Gladys Lee and Pedro and Gloria Soto.



Funeral service will be Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.



PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING. Thank you in advance.



F.D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.