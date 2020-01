YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a viewing only from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m., on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Robert H. Spencer,76, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Hospice House.

Mr Spencer was born April 14, 1943, in Booneville, Mississippi, a son of Albert and Lulbirdie McGaha Spencer.

He was a graduate of Rayen High School.