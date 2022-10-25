YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Ora Ella Cotton, “Bootsie”, a devoted mother of 12, announces her passing.

She was born Ora Ella Kennon to the late Robert Kennon and Annie Kennon in Meridian, Mississippi on September 1, 1935.

Ora Ella Kennon, 87, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, with her family by her side at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church for over 40 years, where she sang in the gospel chorus.

She donated yearly to her community and those she loved. Her favorite scripture was Psalms 23 and favorite color was purple. “Bootsie” was a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others and she incorporated that into her motherhood. She committed her life to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a woman of many passions, including fishing, shopping and spending time with her family during the holidays.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, five daughters, Linda (Darryl) Williams, Brenda Daniels, Lawanna (Dwayne) Smith, Mary Lou (Willy) Williams-Jones and Barbara Watson; six sons, Jerry (Crystal) Cotton, James (Felicia) Cotton, Michael Cotton, Corey (Selina) Cotton, Derick (Deidre) Watson and June (Barbara) Watson; one brother, Robert Earl Kennon and her life partner of 30 years, John Williams. She also leaves to cherish her memory, 33 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Erma Jean Wilder, Leola Kennon, Kate Kennon, Alberta Kennon and Lia Kennon and one daughter, Ella Williams.

The family has entrusted its loved one to the care of F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home and will receive friends and family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church, 437 Albert Street, Youngstown, OH 44506, services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Friends and family may also visit www.fdmasonmemorialfh.com to sign the virtual guest book and send condolences.

