Ora Elizabeth Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calling hours and funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., respectively, Monday, April 26, 2021, at New Bethel Baptist Church, for Ms. Ora Elizabeth Harris, 81, of Youngstown, Ohio, who went home to be with Lord as she departed this life on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at home surrounding by her children and grandchildren.

Elizabeth was born September 24, 1939, in Clinton, South Carolina, the one and only daughter of the late Mr. Thommie Harris, Sr. and Mrs. Minnie Florence (Wilson) Harris.

Elizabeth, affectionately known as “Toot,” “Ms. Liz,” “Ms. Harris” or “Lizzie Toot,” by all that knew her, attended The Rayen School, where she excelled in basketball, softball and track.

Elizabeth was a life-long member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

Elizabeth held many jobs, but she was last employed as a home healthcare provider.

Elizabeth was an avid sports fan who loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, as she deemed herself the number one and die-hard fan.

Elizabeth leaves to mourn her passing but rejoices in her eternal peace, her six children, five daughters, Geneen Harris (Tyrone Gregory), Michelle Harris, Sheila Harris of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Darla Harris, Claudia Harris and her one and only son, Dr. Kevin Harris, Sr. (Deidre) of Atlanta, Georgia; her oldest granddaughter, Michelle Denise Harris, whom she reared, along with 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was also survived by four brothers, Thommie Harris, Jr. (Vernell), Arthur Harris, Mickey Harris and Curtis (Darlene) Harris; aunts, Roxanne Tate and Barbara (Andrew) Lane, all of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roosevelt “Rose” Harris, Herbert Harris and Donald “Donnie” Harris; one grandson, Dante Simmons and her grandparents, Johnny and Elizabeth Wilson and Ora and Dock Mosley.

Elizabeth was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother and most of all, a true friend. She touched many lives and had a profound impact on the many people she met. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., was given the honor to serve the Harris Family during this difficult time of bereavement.

Please follow CDC guidelines, six-foot rule, for social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose. Please do not linger around so that the family can start their private funeral service promptly at 11:00 a.m.

“To God be the Glory, thank you for this 81-year story.”

Respectfully submitted by Toot’s kids.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.