Ollie James Richardson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of Saturday, November 6, 2021, the Heavenly angels arrived at Mercy Health Medical Center and quietly escorted Ollie James Richardson, Sr. to his place of eternal rest.

Ollie James entered this world on November 18, 1922, in Frisco City, Alabama to the parents of Percy Lett Sr. and Julia (Richardson) Benjamin.

He later moved to Monroeville, Alabama at a young age where he received his education while working various jobs.



In June of 1948, he married the love of his life the late Virginia Ervin. Shortly after, they followed the steel mill boom and relocated to Campbell, Ohio and later Youngstown, Ohio where they raised their family.



Ollie was hired in 1951 at Youngstown Sheet and Tube/LTV Steel where he was employed for 30+ years until his retirement. He was a great provider for his family and held several jobs with other employers over the years to ensure that his family was well taken care of. Some of these various jobs included Stackhouse Old’s and Youngstown Police Department. He was a co-owner of the Old-Timers, owner of Native New Yorker and part owner of the Davis Night Club. His last and most memorable job was held with the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where he loved working and driving the hearse.



Ollie was a former member of the Church of Hope (now the Cathedral of Hope) where he served faithfully wearing multiple hats. He currently is a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church.



Mr. Richardson had a love of cars, his first car being a T-Model Ford. He also loved riding motorcycles. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to the blues, watching cowboy movies, Family Feud and taking long rides. Most of all, he enjoyed family gatherings with all his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He especially had a love for his young grandbabies.



Anyone that knows him, knows he loves to joke. He enjoyed making you laugh and was quick with his comeback jokes. His memory was truly amazing to everyone. Even in his later years, he was able to recount stories from long ago. Ollie’s family has been richly blessed by his love and support over his many years. He was well known and loved in this community.



Left to cherish his great legacy and memory are his six daughters, Diane Hamilton of San Bernadino, California, Sharon K. Muldrow, Gloria (David) Blackmon, both of Youngstown, Ohio, Valerie (Ricky) Fleetion of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Rosalind Ratliff of Whitehall, Ohio, Lugean (Frank) Henderson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and his two sons, Gregory Richardson, Sr. and Quincy (Sabrina) Jones, Sr., both of Youngstown, Ohio. He leaves 43 grandchildren; 96 great-grandchildren and 45 great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves one sister, Willie Matthews of Monroeville, Alabama; a sister-in-law, Minnie L. Erkard of Youngstown, Ohio; two daughters-in-law, Renee and Rose Richardson; one son-in-law, Lucius Clinkscales of Youngstown, Ohio, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Ollie will be greeted at Heaven’s gates by his parents; his wife, Virginia; his four sons, Freddie Hamilton, Ollie J. Richardson, Jr., Chester L. Richardson and Randall K. Richardson; one daughter, Claudette Clinkscales; one grandson, Demetrius Hamilton and his siblings.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.



Funeral Services will be Thursday, November 18, 2021, at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, OH 44507. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with services to follow promptly at 11:00 a.m.



