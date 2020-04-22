Ollie James Richardson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ollie James Richardson, Jr., a son of Ollie J. Richardson, Sr. and the late Virginia Richardson was born March 1, 1950 in Pensacola, Florida. He transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Briarfield at Ashley Circle Nursing Home.

Ollie Was a 1969 graduate from East High School in Youngstown and shortly thereafter served as a member of the armed forces, Air Force Branch.

He was employed with Core Molding Technologies in Columbus and while residing in Youngstown, he worked at Turner Steel in Pennsylvania and InfoCision Management Corporation.

He was a member of the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and a member in the men’s fellowship under the direction of Pastor James C. Bowie.

Chubby was a boxing enthusiast which led him to work with and train his younger brothers in the boxing field. One of which went on to acquire several world titles. Chub was also a Golden Gloves Champion. If there was boxing on TV, it was safe to say, Chubs would be watching.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories, his loving wife, the former Rose “Baby Rose” Watson whom he married June 2, 2013; his father Ollie J. Richardson, Sr.; eight children, Catrina Richardson of Texas, Nisha (Donald) Green of California, Stacey (Deangelo) Smith and Alex Richardson, both of Youngstown, Tesha (Ted) Montgomery of Texas, Roy Austin, Jr., Steve Watson of California and Chauntie (Francis Gibbs) Watson; eight siblings, Diane Hall of California, Sharon Kay Muldrow, Gloria (David) Blackmon, Claudette (Lucious) Richardson-Clinkscales and Gregory D. Richardson, all of Youngstown, Valerie (Ricky) Fleetion of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Rosalind Ratliff of Whitehall, Ohio, Randall K. Richardson of Youngstown, Minnie L. Erkard and Willie Matthew; 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; two brothers, Freddie Hamilton and Chester Richardson; his stepsons, Marcus and LaJuan Watson; his grandmothers, Minnie Anderson and Julia Benjamin and his grandfathers, Percy Lett, Sr. and Marion Anderson.

Private services will be held for the immediate family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.

