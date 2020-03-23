Oliver S. Woods, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, for Mr. Oliver S. Woods, Jr. 59, of Youngstown who departed this life Monday, March 16, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital.

Mr. Woods was born November 13, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Oliver and Genetta Nall Woods Sr.

He graduated from the Rayen High School in 1978. He was a former housekeeper at Northside Hospital.

He also was a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church where he was a Chaplain of choir and also sang in the choir.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Tashala, Reese, Levon and Sterling Johnson; his siblings, Melvetta (Keith) Claiborne, Kim Venable, Mary Wright-Thomas, Lisa Turner, Linda, Elaine and Kim Scott; his grandchildren, Kim Backus, Ju’Quan Johnson, Elliott Humbert and Dayden Muldrow; his, great-children, Ce’Andre Backus, Elleayla and Darius Humbert; his fiancé, Carol A. Reese; his Godmother, Ann Floyd; his God Siblings, Andrea and Duane Henderson; his special nieces, Marquaela and Misha Cousart; his aunts, Patricia (John) Streeter Trice, Theresa(Jeff) and Barbara Nall; his uncle, Dondald ( Montyne) Nall; his great niece and nephew, Aaron Ellis and Amira Ellis; and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, LC Green; a brother, Ike Scott; his grandparents; Amanda and Charles Boone Nall and his aunt and uncle Elenore Mays and Franklin Nall.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.