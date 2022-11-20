YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oddie G. Russ of Youngstown, Ohio departed life Monday, November 14, 2022 peacefully in his home.

Mr. Russ was born on May 19, 1930 to Ida Gainer-Russ and George Russ in Cottondale, Florida.

When he moved to Ohio from New Jersey, he initially worked for Lyden Oil Company from whom he purchased and owned The Russ Amoco Gas and Service station from 1966 until present. Through the ownership of the station he helped as many people as he could whether it was assistance with getting their car fixed, teaching auto care and repair, employment opportunities, fundraising car washes, community events through sponsorships, and a vast myriad of other initiatives to assist his community. In the winter he did double duty by providing snow plow services to churches, businesses, and individuals.

Well known in the community as a deacon of Antioch Baptist church where he held the position of Superintendent of Sunday School, a served as a member of the Deacon Board.

He was also a Mason of the Youngstown Ohio Chapter that is now defunct.

Oddie G. Russ was a father, brother, son, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather, all roles of which he was proud of. He loved baseball, fishing, attending church, telling stories and jokes, and being a business owner.

He enjoyed listening to gospel, country, and contemporary jazz music. He was an avid gardener although, the groundhogs took advantage of his vegetables for some of those years. In retirement, you could probably catch him at home on the porch basking in the sun.

He leaves to cherish his memory: His sisters; Beatrice Murray, Clara Murray, and Dorothy Robinson. His daughters Loretta Lane (Edwin Moore) of Youngstown and Janet Russ-Ogunbote of Irving, New Jersey; a son Gregory Russ of Clifton, New York. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren: Janellen Lane, Asia Lane, Jarel Heard and Aeron (great-great-grand). Richard Ogunbote, Jr. and Mark Ogunbote of New Jersey; Tina Ogunbote and Ramses Leon (great-grand) of Michigan. As well as a host of family, friends, and associates.

He was preceded in death by: his wife Jane Russ; his first wife Lillian Russ; brother: John T. Russ; sisters: Mary Rodgers, Rosa Mae Russ, Georgina Griggs, Ruby McCoy.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday November 22, 2022 Antioch Baptist Church and services will follow promptly at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

