Novella A. Mims, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Novella A. Mims, 64, of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly life Monday, October 19, 2020.

Novella affectionately known as “No” was born October 16, 1956, a daughter to William Bethel and Nancy Mims Parker.

She attended The Rayen High School and was a retired Caregiver.

She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved spending time with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory here on earth her children, Sheila J. Mims of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Courtney Mims of Campbell, Ohio and Keylan Blackman of Youngstown; her siblings, Emmett (Kadeja Johnson) Parker, Francine Turner, Ayanna Bethel and Saundra Vaughn, all of Youngstown, Tauhesah Bethel of Detriot and

Anthony Bethel of Columbus, Ohio;

seven grandchildren ; four great-grandchildren and a host of aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family an friends who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jermaine Mims-Revis and her grandparents, Otis Mims and Carrie Hayes whom help rear her and George Bethel and Julia Turner.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,

A private funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the funeral home, for immediate family and close friends.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family during the time of loss.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

