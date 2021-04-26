Nilsa A. Suarez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Some people only walk this Earth for a short time and leave us too soon. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. Last week, Nilsa A. Suárez departed this life on Sunday, April 18, 2021 and rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. SHE IS FREE!

Nilsa A. Suarez was born November 24, 1980 in Cidra, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Jose B. and Carmen Bermudez Suarez.

Nilsa was a compassionate and loving spirit whose passion was caring for others. She loved cooking and baking and worked as a home health aide at “Real Care Home Care.”

She was a cars and motorcycle enthusiast, a passion she shared with her father. She was a faithful woman who loved church; you would find her reading the Bible every night and writing poems. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter and happiness.

Nilsa is survived by her father and mother, Jose and Carmen Suárez; sisters, Érica and Katherine; her children, Adiel, Benjamin, Daisha, Sasha and Dwayne and grandchildren, Kailena and Cataleya

Gone but never forgotten…



Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



Due to the pandemic please follow the CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) and wear your mask over your nose and mouth.



The funeral home was given the honor to serve the family during their difficult time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.