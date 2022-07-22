YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On August 14, 1953, you came into this world to fill your parents, Eva and Miguel, with light and joy. Being the third, since two older brothers, Miguel “Fere” (RIP) and Carlos, shared this humble home.

Years passed, love grew and with it, your brothers arrived, Antonio “Aby”, Inocencia “Chenchy”, Blanca Rosa “Kutin” Elizabeth “Cocola” Miguelito and Iris Milagros “Milli”, who were with you until the last moment, because Ovidio and Victor were waiting for you in Heaven.



Like any older sister, you were a strong pillar in our family. With unconditional love, you cared for, watched over and gave everything in your power for brothers minors. Years passed, already a beautiful young woman, the love arrived but God had another task for you in your life.

Commend that it came when you joined your life to Ramon A. Luciano “Monton”, you start a new course. You begin to forge your family. Despite the circumstances you stood firm, nothing and no one could bring down the columns where you built your home. Give life and love to your children, Sylvia Janira, Michael Antonio “Pushilo” (RIP), Edgar Antonio “Gary” (RIP) and Jose Juan the “Guajiro”. Your role as a mother was unmatched, tooth and nail you defended your loved ones. It was a struggle and dedication that crossed barriers. You always gave your best. You didn’t care about the criticism of others and nothing could corrupt your love.



Your mother’s love led you to abandon everything. You never gave up on Gary’s illness. Against all odds, and before the death of your husband, in August 1996 you decided to move your family elsewhere. Your heart was full of suffering, but also of trust in God. Your decision was not wrong, you managed to enjoy your son for many more years. Your path was one of many struggles, you were a warrior in the face of the adversities that life gave you. You followed caring and battling for your family. Despite your illness, you welcomed your granddaughters into your home. You took care of them and protected them. They would occupy the space left by your son Pushilo, which fate unexpectedly took from you.



We all know that you gave your soul and time to take care of Maita during her illness. We also remember your struggles with your dad. It wasn’t easy but you stood your ground. You never said no to your sisters, you helped them to get ahead, your nephews loved you because you were always a spoiler and pimp with them. They will miss you, they will never forget you.

In your departure you leave Guajiro, the one who always took care of you and never abandoned you. You also left Sylvia, the one who always implored the Lord to do his holy will and ease your pain. Your grandchildren mourn your departure, although they recognize that it is a see you later. That you will bless them from Heaven.



On July 17, 2022, Heaven opened its doors. The angels sheltered you with their wings to present you before God Dad. Everything you suffered and cried will be rewarded. Little by little your clothes changed to a matchless white. The purity of your soul makes you worthy of living in heavenly paradise.



Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Jesus Bread of Life, 102 Penn Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44506. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service.



Please follow CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor of serving the family during this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.