Neqwon Marquis Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neqwon Marquis Williams 19, of Columbus, Ohio went home to be with God in the gates of Heaven Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Columbus.

He was born July 4, 2001 in Youngstown, a son to Cynthia Williams and Michael Williams. He was reared in Youngstown until he relocated in Columbus.

He loved music, dancing, going to school, being with his family and loved dogs especially pit bull. He went to Academy of Urban Scholars where he was going to be a junior, they definitely loved him and spoke highly of how good of a child he was .

He leaves his parents; his stepfather, Gregory Beck II; his grandmothers, Rosetta Leach, Mary Williams and Natalie Riggins; his aunts, Kayla Williams, Inikiya Riggins and Christina Williams; his uncle, Dawan Williams; five brothers, Mandell Young, Mansol Young, Derrick Williams, Mansol Young, Jr. and Darnell Young; eight sisters, Vanesha Starkey, Derrisha Williams, Mike’al Williams, Malaiya Young, Mandashia Young, Mileesa Williams, Milisa Williams and Zhariah Youn and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and 11 Godsiblings.

He was met at the gates of Heaven by his grandfather, Sidney Williams; his great-grandmother, Ida Tolbert; his brother, Michael Williams; his aunt, Stephanie Leach; his Godmother, Melissa and a cousin, Ava.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

