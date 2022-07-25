CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Nelson H. Dunlape 56, Campbell departed this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his residence.



Mr. Nelson was born March 22, 1966 in Youngstown, a son of Precell Dunlape and Katie Mae Martin.

He loved all types of music, watching old television shows such as “The Jeffersons” and loved comedies too.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son; Norman H. Dunlape, Jr., a good friend; Shirley Cornwell, and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings; George, Robert, Franklin and Frances.



Funeral service will be Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 12 Noon at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 11:00 – 12 Noon on Thursday at the funeral home.



Please remember to follow CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home



