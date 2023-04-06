YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nakia Thomas, 46, Youngstown, passed away on Saturday March 25, 2023.

Nakia was born in 1976 on Christmas Eve to Lenora Venable and Victor Thomas in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was an LPN and was known for her intelligence, strength and love for the kids. Anyone who knew her knows she was a hard-core Dallas Cowboys fan. Her spirit was one of a kind and she brought joy, happiness and laughter to anyone nearby.

She is survived by Essence her only child, her siblings Lisa, Tilly, Victor, Earlise, Shayriss and Ivan, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends.

She was welcomed to the afterlife by her mother Lenora.

A memorial brunch will be held on Easter

Sunday, April 9, 2023 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m in The Community Spot at 3625 Market Street.

Please bring your family to celebrate her life dressed in blue white silver or gray for the Dallas Cowboys theme.

