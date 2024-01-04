YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nadine Adger Parker, was born on September 1, 1928 to the late Levester Adger and Late Wilhemenia Bryant in Youngstown, Ohio.

She departed this life on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 after a lengthy battle with vascular dementia.

Nadine was the oldest of four siblings—after her parents divorce she wanted to help her mother and began working at a laundry ironing shirts. Nadine spent decades as a cleaning presser in Youngstown/Campbell/Poland areas, retiring in 2012 from the Esquire Cleaners in Campbell, Ohio.

She matriculated through the Youngstown Public school system and graduated from The Rayen School in the June Class of 1946.

She later discovered her real life purpose when she became a “Foster Grandparent” at Taft Elementary School.

Nadine was a charter member of The Metropolitan Baptist Church, where she faithfully served on the Mothers’ and Deaconess Boards until her health failed. She was also a faithful Sunday School participant, as well as a teacher of the Word.



Nadine was a mother to many neighborhood children, church and never met a stranger, even if she didn’t already know you personally, surely she “knew your folks.”

Nadine married the late Reverend Melvin Harris Parker in May 1950 and to this union four children were born, (the late) Jonathan H. Parker, daughter, Latonya E. (Toni) Parker of Groveland, Florida, Donald L. with whom she made her home and Kevin L. of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

After Nadine and Melvin renewed their vows, 50th Wedding Anniversary, in May 2000, Rev. Parker passed suddenly two weeks later, after suffering a heart attack. Nadine was also preceded in death by her siblings, William Adger, Wilma Mullens and Henderson Adger; as well as her oldest son, Jonathan.

Nadine enjoyed listening to “good music”, she loved to dance and enjoyed watching NBA basketball, especially anytime LeBron James was playing. She proudly “claimed Lebron as one of the neighborhood kids”. She enjoyed working jigsaw and word search puzzles. She was an excellent cook and made the best pound cake, peach cobblers and piping hot yeast rolls.

Nadine left Youngstown in January 2016 and lived with her daughter, Latonya (Toni), in Stone Mountain, Georgia. She later relocated to Groveland, Florida in 2019 to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a “snowbird.”

Nadine leaves to mourn her passing, cherish her memory and carry on the Parker Legacy, her dedicated and faithful children, Latonya (Toni), Donald and Kevin. She also leaves one sister, Thelma Brown of Liberty, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Walsie Harris of Youngstown, Ohio and Thelma Harris Brown of Cleveland, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Valerie Parker of Vallejo, California, Erin Kuefler and Emma Jordan, of Olathe, Kansas, Tamara LeFlore and Sean Green, of Youngstown, Ohio, Iman Parker of Orlando, Florida, Minister Nicholas Crawford of Clarkston, Georgia and Nigel Crawford of Stone Mountain, Georgia; 12 great grandchildren, Casadine Parker of Vallejo, California, Jabraylon McClendon, Sr., BraKasia and Katurah McClendon, Tristen Leflore and Lamar Adams, Jr., all of Youngstown, Ohio and Nylah and Norielle Crawford,

of Stone Mountain, Georgia; two great-great-grandchildren, Alando Crosby of Vallejo, California and Jabraylon McClendon, Jr. Youngstown, Ohio and a Godson, Cb “Donnie” Barnes of Youngstown, Ohio.

Nadine was truly the epitome of a Proverbs 31 Woman – worth far more than diamonds. Her husband trusted her and never had reason to regret it. “Mrs Nadine”, Ma Parker just a few of her names–was quick to assist anyone in need, you could always count on her for a good meal, “patch your tattered clothes”, Her children respected her and blessed her.

A homegoing celebration service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024 at New Bethel Baptist Church. A visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. before the service.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

