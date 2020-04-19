Myrthis D. Robbins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrthis D. Robbins, 41, of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Ms. Robbins was born June 4, 1978 in Youngstown, a daughter to Douglas Robbins and Linda Thompson.

She was a high school graduate.

She enjoyed watching crime shows, eating and spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Do’Nezia and Donte’ Mckeever, Alecia King, Jatori and Jamiya Robbins; her siblings; Selina Robbins, Davida Mahome and Mark Robbins; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Tanisha Robbins.

Private services will be held for the immediate family.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.