Myron Emery Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home , Inc., for Mr. Myron E. Williams, 91, Struthers, who departed this life peacefully at his home on Sunday morning. November 3, 2019.



Mr. Williams was born March 19, 1928 in Struthers, Ohio a son of Willis A. and Sudiebell DeBruce Williams.

He worked in the steel mill at U. S. Steel and after retiring he owned his own business.

Myron loved to sing and be with his family.

He leaves to mourn his passing, children, Iris (Joe) Jackson, Mario (Debbie) Williams and Marcel Williams; grandchildren, David (Tabitha) Rodriguez, Andre (Bobbie) Rodriguez and Donnie (Cami) Willis; great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine Williams; his children, Emery, Ophelia and Theodore Williams; his siblings, Mackey Luwenerna Ellis, Ramesey Williams, Willis Williams and a grandson, Paul Williams.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

