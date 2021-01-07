Mother Rosetta Harris, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mother Rosetta Harris, 86, went home to be with the Lord in the early hours of Saturday, January 2, 2021. She departed this life surrounded by her loved ones after an extended illness.

She was born May 24, 1934 in Marks Mississippi the second eldest of ten children born to Alvadas and Louise Howard Harris.

Mother Rosetta was a longtime resident of Warren , Ohio.

She retired after 34 years of working as a cook/dietitian at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was a faithful member of Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries Church of God in Christ, where she served as a mother of the church for many years. She enjoyed cooking/baking, crossword puzzles and her soap operas.

She is survived by one sister, Addie L. Harris of Youngstown, her sister in law Mary F. (Johnnie B) Harris Sr. ; four adopted children, Neysa (Keith) Waller of Youngstown, Craig (Nina) Wade of Pittsburgh, Darius Wade of Mineral Ridge and Veronica Clay of Warren.

She also leave to cherish memory eight grandchildren: Alexandria Benson, Jayla Wade, Courtney Wade, Cardae Clay, Chardae Clay, Sydney Wade, Chandler Waller and Anthony Waller; a Godson, Charles E. May II. and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Preceded her in death, were her parents, two brothers, ML Harris, Johnnie B. Harris Sr., five sisters, Delzora Jennings, Cora Mae Harris, Ada L. Harris, Lillie Louise Harris and Luevenia H. Wade.

The Harris family would like to thank nurses of MVI, notably Kim Scofield and Kelley Brown A.K.A. Cousin Kim and a cousin Kelley for being wonderful nurses to Mom. We Love You!

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, January 8, 2021, at Hoyt St. Flourishing Ministries C.O.G.I.C in Warren, Ohio where friends may call from 10:00 -11:00 a.m.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.