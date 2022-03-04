YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mose “Moses” Stokes, Jr., 77, of Youngstown passed from earth into the eternity on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 12:15 a.m., in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center, Youngstown Campus.



Mose was born December 21, 1944, in Turrell Circle, Arkansas, a son of Mose and Lola Pete Stokes, Jr. entering the world ready to make his mark.



Mose attended Howard Trade School in Akron, Ohio.

Before he finished his schooling, he decided he wanted to serve his country, and enlisted in the Navy at 17 years of age. After serving his country for six years, he was honorably discharged and settled into a home in Akron, Ohio.

He was a skilled welder and former employee of Babock and Wilcox, B & W Steel. Mose also was an exceptional demolition crew worker and skilled mechanic.

Mose settled in Youngstown, to be with his current wife, Charlene R. Wallace Stokes.

He loved to sing as he was a member of a few gospel groups.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years; his children, Deborah Wallace, Dionna (Larry) Barksdale, David Wallace, Densley Wallace, Darius Wallace, Damaris Wallace, Daniel Wallace, Desmond (Christina) Wallace, Kelly Thrower, Jerry Stokes and Carl (Pamela) Stokes; Siblings, Charles Otis (Gloria) Stokes, Timothy (Benita) Pete, Birda McCaroll and Paula Pete, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral service will be Monday, March 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Lighthouse Covenant Ministries at 1755 Shehy Youngstown, OH 44506. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the church.



