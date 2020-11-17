Morrell S. Bryant, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Morrell S. Bryant, 73 of McDonald, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Liberty Healthcare Center.

Mrs. Bryant was born January 18, 1947 in Niles, Ohio a daughter of James and Elizabeth Washington Miller.

She was formally employed with General Electric and State Farm.

She was a devoted Jehovah Witness and was baptized in 1974 at the Hubbard Congregation.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, making wedding cakes, flowers and sharing the truth of the Bible with her friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, James Bryant; her children, Kimberly (Darryl) Bryant-Woods and Eric J. Bryant; her sister, Sonja (Perry) Brown; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her nephews and nieces, John Frederick Bryant, Michelle Bryant, Shawnrece Campbell and Nicole Brown and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents;, her stepfather, Ike Mccorkle (whom help rear her); her brother, Basil Miller and a nephew, Ritchie Dixon, Jr.

Due to the current pandemic the family will be holding a memorial zoom service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

