YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great regret that our family is announcing the passing of Monita Eldridge, 59 of Youngstown, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Briarfield Manor after a lengthy illness.



Monita was born November 7, 1962 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Floretta Levesque Eldridge.

She graduated from The Rayen School and briefly attended Youngstown State University.

She enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, traveling and going on cruise ships to gamble.



She leaves to cherish her memories her siblings, Sally (James) Freeman Gadsden, Sharon L. Eldridge, Panzy (David) Eldridge and William Edward (Carla Robinson) Eldridge III; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins; Goddaughter, Keisha Boykin; Godson, Marcus Finkley and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Anthony E. (Phyllis) Eldridge.

Memorial service will be Friday, November 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 1210 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.



PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at their time of bereavement.

